Long Island Nassau

10-day cabana rentals on Lido Beach available to Nassau County residents

By John Valenti
Need to get away, but can't decide where to go?

if you're a Nassau County resident, how about a "Staycation Vacation" with a 10-day cabana rental this summer at Nickerson Beach Park in Lido Beach?

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, along with Commissioner of Parks, Recreation & Museums Eileen Krieb, announced four available 10-day blocks for cabana rentals in July and August, with each cabana able to accommodate up to 10 guests.

The cabanas are available for 10-day rental, with these available dates: July 9-18, July 23-Aug. 1, Aug. 6-15 and Aug. 20-29. All stay begin on Friday and end 10 days later on a Sunday.

The minimum rental age is 24 and to qualify renters must present a tax or utility bill with proof of residency, a driver's license and a Nassau County Leisure Pass.

Cabanas are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rentals can be reserved with a $250 deposit and the fee for the 10-day rental is $500, payable before or on check-in.

Parking fees are not included, although the fee does provide for 6 pool bracelets — good for the length of the rental.

Cabanas "will be thoroughly cleaned" before your stay session begins, officials said.

Nickerson Beach Park is located at 880 Lido Blvd. For more information, call (516) 571-7700 or email Nickersonbeachstaff@nassaucountyny.gov.

In addition to sun, surf and swimming, Nickerson Beach has Pitch & Putt, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a skate park and "many other amenities," officials said.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

