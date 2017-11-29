TODAY'S PAPER
Stewart Manor appoints new trustee after board member resigns

The Stewart Manor Fire department and Village Hall

The Stewart Manor Fire department and Village Hall are seen in an undated image.

By Stefanie Dazio  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
The Stewart Manor board of trustees appointed a new village trustee to replace Ken Molloy, who resigned Oct. 5.

Molloy, who was elected in March 2017 for his first term, resigned for personal reasons, Mayor Michael Onorato said.

“He ran into some personal problems, some personal issues,” Onorato said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Molloy was replaced by John Egan, who served on the board from March 2001 to March 2017, when he decided against running again. Molloy ran for Egan’s vacated seat in March 2017.

Onorato said Egan is an active member of the community and the chamber of commerce. Egan is also considered an expert in clock repairs and has fixed the village’s clock, the mayor said.

Egan was unanimously appointed by the board of trustees during its Oct. 12 meeting, according to a copy of its minutes.

The seat, a three-year term, will be up for election on March 20. Residents can vote at Village Hall, 120 Covert Ave. in Stewart Manor, from noon to 9 p.m.

“I don’t know if John’s going to run again,” Onorato said.

Egan and Molloy could not be reached for comment.

