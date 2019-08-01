The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York on Thursday morning served the Town of Hempstead with a subpoena to provide records on a town contractor’s work at Malibu Beach Park and other town properties, according to a town memo obtained by Newsday.

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen sent the memo, the authenticity of which was confirmed by the town, to the town attorney, comptroller, parks commissioner and other town officials, requesting that they “fully comply” with the subpoena for documents related to town contractor Butch Yamali, who is chief executive of Malibu operator Dover Gourmet Corp.

“Any attempts to in any way hinder this investigation, such as by hiding, covering up, deleting or destroying records related to this investigation will also be immediately reported to the FBI agent in charge of this investigation, with whom my office is cooperating,” Gillen wrote in the memo.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office, declined to comment.

Yamali did not respond to a request for comment.

Gillen declined to comment.

The subpoena follows Newsday reports on Dover’s work at the town-owned Malibu Beach Park, including on town records showing that the Freeport-based company has not paid Hempstead rent on the property for nearly a year, accumulating a balance of $531,400. Yamali has said the town owed him for more than $2 million in capital improvements and that town officials had verbally instructed him not to pay the rent.

Newsday also reported that the town comptroller and parks commissioner extended Yamali’s contract in April for another five years without the knowledge of the supervisor or the approval of the town board.

The subpoena asks for correspondence, contracts, invoices and other documents from 2001 to the present related to Yamali’s work at Malibu, the town-owned Sands Catering Hall and concessions at Lido Beach, according to the memo.