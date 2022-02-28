TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Sunrise Highway closed in Merrick after truck strikes utility pole

A fuel tanker truck struck a utility pole

A fuel tanker truck struck a utility pole on Sunrise Highway in Merrick, at around 4:30 a.m., Monday. Credit: John Scalesi

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An early morning crash involving a truck forced the closure of Sunrise Highway in both directions just east of the Meadowbrook Parkway in Merrick Monday, a closure that could effect the morning rush hour.

Nassau County police said the incident, believed to involve the single vehicle, was reported at 5:03 a.m.

The crash closed the road at Lansdowne Avenue, just east of the Meadowbrook and Babylon Turnpike, due to downed power lines and also fuel spillage, police said.

The PSEG Long Island outage map is showing a minor power outage in the area, affecting fewer than 10 customers, and said it expects the issue to be remedied by about 8:15 a.m.

Police said it was not immediately clear if there had been injuries in the accident.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

