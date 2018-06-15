TODAY'S PAPER
Eastbound Sunrise Highway reopens after crash, officials say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
All lanes of eastbound Sunrise Highway were reopened Friday morning in Massapequa after a crash involving a tractor trailer and four other vehicles, officials said.

The crash was reported at 7:04 a.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed between Broadway and Park Boulevard, Nassau County police said.

All but the right lane had reopened by 8:30 a.m., according to informny.gov, a website of the state Department of Transportation. That lane opened by 9 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

