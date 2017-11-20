TODAY'S PAPER
‘Serious’ crash on Sunrise Highway in Merrick, Nassau police say

Nassau police said a two-car crash in Merrick closed down part of Sunrise Highway for about five hours on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Robert Brodsky  robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Nassau County police are investigating a serious two-vehicle crash in Merrick that occurred Monday morning.

The crash, on eastbound Sunrise Highway between the Meadowbrook State Parkway entrance and Babylon Turnpike, occurred shortly before 10 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman did not provide information about any injuries, only saying that the crash was “serious.”

Eastbound Sunrise Highway was closed for about five hours and reopened around 3 p.m.

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

