Nassau County police are investigating a serious two-vehicle crash in Merrick that occurred Monday morning.

The crash, on eastbound Sunrise Highway between the Meadowbrook State Parkway entrance and Babylon Turnpike, occurred shortly before 10 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman did not provide information about any injuries, only saying that the crash was “serious.”

Eastbound Sunrise Highway was closed for about five hours and reopened around 3 p.m.