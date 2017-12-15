TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Sunrise Highway reopens after crash involving police vehicle

An overhead video by a News 12 Long Island helicopter showed a marked police sport utility vehicle with damage to its rear after a two-vehicle accident on Sunrise Highway in Seaford early Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A two-vehicle crash involving a police vehicle forced the closing of westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway in Seaford for more than two hours early Friday, according to police.

The Nassau County police officer who was driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital, but nothing was known immediately about his condition, a department spokeswoman said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

