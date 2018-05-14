A truck fire Monday morning forced lane closures on Sunrise Highway and the Wantagh State Parkway in Wantagh, Nassau County police said.

Most lanes had reopened by 5:45 a.m., according to police and informny.com, a website of the state Department of Transportation.

The Wantagh Fire Department said it extinguished a fire in the cab of a tractor trailer. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire at 4:48 a.m. and left the scene at 5:42 a.m., a Fire Department spokesman said.

An image from the scene showed the fire was on the eastbound Sunrise.

Earlier, all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway had been closed as of 5:30 a.m., according to the website

Southbound lanes of the Wantagh State Parkway also had been closed at the intersection with Sunrise, according to the website.