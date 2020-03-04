A woman died after two cars struck her while she was trying to walk across a Massapequa street Tuesday evening, Nassau police said.

The identity of the victim, who was 59, has not been released as the investigation continues, police said.

At about 7:22 p.m., the woman was first hit near 6150 Sunrise Highway by an 18-year-old male driver headed west in a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria. She was then hit by a second motorist, a 73-year-old man, who was driving west in a 2016 Kia SUV, according to the police.

Both men stayed at the site of the collision. The woman suffered "multiple trauma injuries," police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.