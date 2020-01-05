Developers are planning several meetings with Long Beach civic groups to present plans to build three condo and apartment buildings on the oceanfront Superblock parcel facing the boardwalk.

Garden City developer Engel Burman entered into a contract in August to purchase the troubled parcel between Long Beach and Riverside Boulevards from Manhattan developer iStar Financial. A $100 million lawsuit filed by iStar against the city is still pending.

The sale is contingent on Engel Burman receiving all necessary approvals to build the project, said Engel Burman’s attorney, Daniel P. Deegan.

Engel Burman has proposed building two nine-story condo buildings and one apartment building, totaling 438 units and complying with Long Beach building codes of density and height at 110 feet, above the 17-foot flood plain.

The project would be split between 200 condos and 238 rentals and would include nearly 900 parking spaces built below the complex. Conceptual plans also include retail space at the boardwalk level.

Engel Burman plans to offer 10 percent of its apartments for affordable housing, which may qualify for tax assistance from the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency. IDA officials said no application has been filed for the project. Engel Burman is exploring the financial viability of the project, Deegan said.

“We want to inform the stakeholders and civic groups about the conceptual plans and get feedback from the community,” Deegan said.

Meetings hosted by Engel Burman and the Eastholme Civic Association are planned for Monday and Thursday at the Long Beach Public Library from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Superblock parcel has remained vacant for more than 40 years, following dueling lawsuits between the city and previous developers.

A previous development plan by iStar called for 522 luxury apartments in two 15-story apartment towers built at 160-feet tall. The city’s zoning board granted iStar zoning variances for height and density, with 11,000 square feet of retail.

The zoning board revoked the variances and a building permit in 2018 when iStar failed to start construction and obtain all necessary permits in the first year.

Developers with iStar sued Long Beach, claiming city officials breached a settlement for the property by not supporting an application for tax breaks from the Nassau IDA. The Nassau IDA previously rejected $129 million and $109 million in tax breaks for iStar.

Long Beach officials have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is pending in Nassau County Supreme Court.