North Hempstead Supervisor-elect Jennifer S. DeSena, who is the first Republican nominee to win the office in more than three decades, has tapped a diverse group of elected officials and local civic and religious leaders to lead her transition team.

As she prepares to take office on Jan.1, she said her vision is to open North Hempstead up for economic development, focus on downtown revitalization and pedestrian safety.

DeSena, a registered Democrat who ran on the Republican and Conservative party lines, told Newsday her 19-member team will be chaired by Bonnie Parente, the Republican mayor of East Williston.

"She knows a lot of people and so what I want is for people to feel free to reach out," DeSena said Wednesday. "As a mayor she is public and very approachable, and already has a lot of relationships around the town."

DeSena said the team will be tasked with finding diverse and qualified candidates for her new administration. She said she wants to cast a "wide net" around the town and hear from candidates and residents.

"I want this group to stay in place and let me know what’s going on in the community," she said.

Joining her team are Republicans Pedram Bral, mayor of Great Neck Village, and Peter Cavallaro, mayor of Westbury, among other local leaders.

North Hempstead Town Clerk-elect Ragini Srivastava, a Republican from Manhasset Hills, will also consult with the transition team as she prepares to take office.

The transition team also has tapped current and former elected officials, including Christopher Devane, mayor of New Hyde Park Village; Scott Strauss, mayor of Mineola; Madhvi Nijjar, deputy mayor of New Hyde Park Village; Dina DeGiorgio, former North Hempstead town councilwoman; and Jack Martins, a former New York State senator.

Members of local civic and religious agencies are also represented on the transition team, including Isma Chaudhry, chairperson of the Islamic Center of Long Island; David Chiang, president of the Chinese American Association of North Hempstead; and Michael Going, acting treasurer of the Carle Place Civic Association.

DeSena noted she has met with current North Hempstead board members and departing Supervisor Judi Bosworth to ease the transition. Besides her promise to streamline the building department, DeSena said, she looks forward to hearing the community's concerns and helping to address them.