North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth has announced that she will not seek reelection for a fifth term, ending a career of three decades in public office as a school board member, a county legislator and town supervisor.

In a statement released Monday, Bosworth, 73, said she wants to spend more time with family.

"The pandemic has been a time of deep reflection," Bosworth said. "One of the lessons that has been reinforced for me is the importance of family and how essential the time is that we spend with our loved ones. … Change is healthy and now is the right time for me to conclude my tenure in office."

Bosworth, a Great Neck Democrat, served six years in the Nassau County Legislature and 16 years on the Great Neck Public Schools Board of Education.

She became supervisor in 2014. Her two-year term ends in December, and Town Clerk Wayne Wink, 53, a former county legislator and Roslyn resident, said he plans to run for the seat.

Lawrence Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University, said "stability and consistency" were the hallmark of Bosworth’s tenure.

"She’s a calming, stabilizing figure in the town," Levy said. "She helped return the focus from scandals to delivering services in a competent way," referring to the 2007 corruption scandal in the building department and the fallout of former North Hempstead Town Democratic Party chairman Gerard Terry, who was charged in 2016 and sentenced of tax evasion in 2018.

Officials in Nassau County commended Bosworth for her service.

"Judi has led by example of how local government can work for the people — striving to increase ethics, transparency and public participation in North Hempstead," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin called Bosworth "a stalwart community advocate."

"I have had the great pleasure of working with Judi Bosworth over the years, and can attest to her sincere devotion to the people and places she so passionately serves," Clavin said in a statement.

Bosworth’s announcement comes 10 months before the supervisor, town clerk and three council seats are up for election.

Councilwoman Viviana Russell, 48, said she will run for an office but has not decided which position. Angelo Ferrara, 76, and the lone Republican council member, said he is also retiring. Councilwoman Lee Seeman, 92, didn’t return a call for comment Tuesday.

North Hempstead has not had a GOP supervisor since 1989.

Nassau County Democratic chair Jay Jacobs vowed an "aggressive" campaign in the upcoming race.

"Any time an incumbent chooses to not run again, there is some measurable increase in the competitiveness of the seat," Jacobs said. "We are not going to take it lightly."

Frank Moroney, deputy town leader of the town’s Republican Committee, said the committee has been in discussion with several candidates but that no decision on a nomination has been made.