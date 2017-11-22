TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 54° Good Morning
Overcast 54° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Flower Hill pulls plug on cam law

Flower Hill Village Hall is seen on July

Flower Hill Village Hall is seen on July 27, 2012. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By CHRISTINE CHUNG  christine.chung@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

After holding multiple public hearings, the Flower Hill village board has withdrawn a law that would have regulated surveillance cameras in residential zones to protect privacy.

At a November meeting, village officials said that enforcement would be difficult and that they would defer to a new state law that allows people to sue if they feel violated by surveillance cameras. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation in August to crack down on unlawful invasion of privacy.

The village had intended to prohibit the installation and the use of an imaging device with “no legitimate purpose other than viewing or recording another person in an area of that person’s property,” according to the draft law.

By CHRISTINE CHUNG  christine.chung@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Firefighters battle vacant house fire Wednesday, Nov. 22, Officials: Vacant home damaged in fire
The scene of a fire involving four boats Cops: 2 boats destroyed, 2 damaged in fire
Osprey's Dominion Vineyards, seen on July 17, 2015, Pair arrested after ruckus at LI vineyard
Rain is expected to make its own departure Weather: Wet start to Thanksgiving getaway day
Shoppers hunt for bargains on Black Friday, Nov. About 164M could go shopping this weekend
This lot near the Glen Street LIRR station City's south side, LIRR stop eyed for upgrades
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE