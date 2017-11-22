After holding multiple public hearings, the Flower Hill village board has withdrawn a law that would have regulated surveillance cameras in residential zones to protect privacy.

At a November meeting, village officials said that enforcement would be difficult and that they would defer to a new state law that allows people to sue if they feel violated by surveillance cameras. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation in August to crack down on unlawful invasion of privacy.

The village had intended to prohibit the installation and the use of an imaging device with “no legitimate purpose other than viewing or recording another person in an area of that person’s property,” according to the draft law.