TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
66° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Cops probe ‘suspicious incident’ at Massapequa firehouse

Massapequa First Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Stansberry said the fire department is “cooperating fully” with Nassau police.

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A “suspicious incident” at a Massapequa firehouse is under investigation, police said.

The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at the firehouse in the 5400 block of Merrick Road, Nassau County police said.

Nassau police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard Lebrun classified the incident as a “suspicious /unusual incident” but declined to elaborate.

Massapequa First Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Stansberry said the fire department is “cooperating fully” with Nassau police.

He declined to comment further.

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Latest Long Island News

The bus that hit the Eagle Avenue overpass Teen’s dad sues bus company, driver over crash
Master violin maker Charles Rufino in his home LIer 'got bit by the violin bug,' found career
Jace DeMarco has been helping residents survive the LI teen collects warm clothing for those in need
Scene of stabbing in an apparent domestic dispute Cops: LIer stabbed in apparent domestic dispute
Police said a Porsche being pursued by police Cops: Man led police on chase — again
More than 100 Sayville and neighboring residents voiced concerns Sayville residents air concerns about complex