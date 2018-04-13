A “suspicious incident” at a Massapequa firehouse is under investigation, police said.

The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at the firehouse in the 5400 block of Merrick Road, Nassau County police said.

Nassau police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard Lebrun classified the incident as a “suspicious /unusual incident” but declined to elaborate.

Massapequa First Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Stansberry said the fire department is “cooperating fully” with Nassau police.

He declined to comment further.