Cops probe ‘suspicious incident’ at Massapequa firehouse
Massapequa First Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Stansberry said the fire department is “cooperating fully” with Nassau police.
A “suspicious incident” at a Massapequa firehouse is under investigation, police said.
The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at the firehouse in the 5400 block of Merrick Road, Nassau County police said.
Nassau police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard Lebrun classified the incident as a “suspicious /unusual incident” but declined to elaborate.
He declined to comment further.
