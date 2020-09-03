This swan dive sure went awry, not with a stinging belly flop, but with an actual swan somehow getting trapped in a storm drain — only to be rescued, thanks to an alert, curious and caring 5-year-old girl.

Only identified as "Olivia" on the video released Wednesday by the Nassau County police, the youngster heard a strange noise from the drain near her Merrick home. So she walked over, spotted it — and told her father.

He called Seventh Precinct officers who found the creature, noting it appeared both trapped and distressed; they called in emergency services officers who got in touch with two licensed wildlife rehabilitators who were in the area.

One officer pries up the heavy storm drain cover, while a woman tries to scoop the large white bird up in a net, the police video shows.

The swan, however, defends itself by biting the net; she withdraws as a man also equipped with a large net successfully scoops the bird up from the back. "Alright buddy, you're coming now," one of the men says as the second rescuer lifts the swan out and tucks it under his arm.

Freed around 10:25 a.m., the swan appears unharmed and is being evaluated, the police said. One rescuer remembers his manners, saying:

"Thank you guys, thank you ladies, thank you Olivia."