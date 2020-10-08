Swastika etched on driveway of Merrick home, Nassau police say
Nassau police said they are investigating a bias incident after a Merrick homeowner found a swastika etched in a cement driveway Thursday afternoon.
The Brian Drive driveway was poured Oct. 6, police said in a release.
The discovery of the swastika came the same day Hofstra University officials said they were investigating anti-Semitic graffiti carved on two occasions in September on elevator walls inside a residence hall.
Detectives asked anyone with information about the Merrick incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.