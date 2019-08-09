Investigators are searching for whoever drew swastikas on a pavilion at Theodore Roosevelt Park in Oyster Bay.

Second Precinct officers found seven swastikas, about 10 inches long, had been drawn in purple marker on the pavilion, Nassau County police said. The incident occurred sometime between Wednesday and Thursday at about 8:40 a.m., according to police.

The swastikas were first seen by Oyster Bay Town public safety officers, who alerted police, according to a news release from the town. There are two security cameras in the area and public safety officers are reviewing the footage, a town spokeswoman said.

“This brazen act of vandalism is despicable, and unfortunately, not an isolated incident,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement issued Friday. “We will not tolerate it in Nassau, and we certainly will not look the other way. We will loudly condemn white supremacy in unequivocal terms so it never knows comfort in our communities.”

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino painted over the swastikas Thursday, according to the spokeswoman.

“We will not tolerate these detestable acts, and we call on anyone with information to come forward and help law enforcement catch the perpetrators,” Saladino said in a statement.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.