One swimmer drowned Sunday morning in the waters off Long Beach and two others were rescued, officials said.

It was the second suspected drowning off Long Beach in the past four days. On Thursday, an 18-year-old man who struggled in the water along with nine others, was pulled from the ocean in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead, officials said at the time.

On Sunday, Long Beach first responders were alerted just after 8 a.m. that three swimmers had been removed from the water by lifeguards, said Long Beach Acting Police Commissioner Philip L. Ragona.

Two of the swimmers suffered minor injuries but refused treatment and the third was later pronounced dead, Ragona said. Ages of the three swimmers were not immediately available.

The Long Beach Detective Division is investigating.

Earlier Sunday, the National Weather Service had posted a warning about life-threatening rip currents off Long Island through the evening. It was unknown if the three swimmers Sunday morning got caught in rip currents but the weather service advised against swimming in such dangerous conditions.

"If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard," the weather service said on its website. "If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help."