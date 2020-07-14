TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Swimmer pulled from waters off Jones Beach dies

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A 34-year-old man died after he was pulled from the waters off of Jones Beach in Wantagh Tuesday afternoon, a state official said.

The name of the deceased man was not released in an emailed statement from Brian Nearing, a spokesman with New York State Parks.

“At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, lifeguards at Jones Beach State Park and New York State Park Police were administering CPR to a 34-year-old man found submerged in the ocean off the Field 2 beach. The victim was transported to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:52 p.m.,” the statement read.

Detectives with the Park Police are investigating, Nearing said.

There was no other information immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Faye Doomchin leaves Nassau police headquarters in 2018. Psychologist testifies in first "hybrid" criminal trial in Nassau court
A man wearing a mask heads into La Officials: Instances of COVID-19 spread in Suffolk 'a wake-up call'
Nassau County and Lynbrook village officials unveil a Nassau, Lynbrook officials start blue-ribbon campaign to back police
Francesca Kiel is taken from Nassau County Police Daughter pleads guilty to deadly attack on mother
A neighborhood of houses over Nassau County is Nassau postpones tax-challenge deadline until Sept. 4
Jennifer McLeggan holds her daughter outside her Valley Cops investigating allegations of racial harassment
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search