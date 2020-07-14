Swimmer pulled from waters off Jones Beach dies

A 34-year-old man died after he was pulled from the waters off of Jones Beach in Wantagh Tuesday afternoon, a state official said.

The name of the deceased man was not released in an emailed statement from Brian Nearing, a spokesman with New York State Parks.

“At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, lifeguards at Jones Beach State Park and New York State Park Police were administering CPR to a 34-year-old man found submerged in the ocean off the Field 2 beach. The victim was transported to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:52 p.m.,” the statement read.

Detectives with the Park Police are investigating, Nearing said.

There was no other information immediately available Tuesday afternoon.