Nassau County is advising residents not to swim at 14 North Shore beaches.

The advisory was issued Monday as “a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall,” the county Health Department said in a news release. “Storm water runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels,” which may exceed state water quality standards.

Health officials said the advisory will be lifted at 8 a.m. Tuesday “unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.”

The advisory is in effect for:

Centre Island Sound, Bayville

Creek Club, Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach, Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach, Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound, Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club, Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach, Glen Cove

Ransom Beach, Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach, Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach, Bayville

Stehli Beach, Bayville and

Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing.

For updated information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.