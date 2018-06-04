Nassau: Advisory against swimming at 14 North Shore beaches
Health officials said the advisory will be lifted at 8 a.m. Tuesday “unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.”
Nassau County is advising residents not to swim at 14 North Shore beaches.
The advisory was issued Monday as “a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall,” the county Health Department said in a news release. “Storm water runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels,” which may exceed state water quality standards.
The advisory is in effect for:
- Centre Island Sound, Bayville
- Creek Club, Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach, Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach, Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound, Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club, Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach, Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach, Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach, Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach, Bayville
- Stehli Beach, Bayville and
- Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing.
For updated information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.
