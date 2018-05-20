TODAY'S PAPER
Official: Syosset catering hall closed temporarily after fire

Firefighters at the North Ritz Club in Syosset, where a fire broke out on Sunday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A fire that broke out on the roof of a catering hall in Syosset early on Sunday has shut down the business until at least the middle of next week, according to a fire official.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Syosset Second Asst. Fire Chief Kenneth O’Brien said Sunday the blaze started at about 4:30 a.m. at the North Ritz Club on Jericho Turnpike. Damage to the roof will keep the two-story building closed to customers “for about four days,” he said.

“It’ll be shut down for a few days because the power and gas had to be shut off at the location,” O’Brien said.

A worker who answered the phone at the catering facility late on Sunday said he could not make any comments relating to the blaze and the manager was not immediately available.

O’Brien said that when he arrived at the scene, the “five to 10” employees who were inside when the fire started got out safely.

“There was an active fire on the roof on a corner of the building,” O’Brien said. He added the two-story building is made of brick and wood and the blaze was contained to the roof.

O’Brien said it took about an hour to bring the blaze under control with the assistance of firefighters from Hicksville, Plainview, Oyster Bay, Jericho, Bethpage, Levittown and East Norwich.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes breaking news stories.

