About 200 firefighters from 15 departments put out an inferno that damaged a large two-story Syosset home Tuesday night, according to the Nassau County fire marshal’s office.

Two firefighters at the Cedarwood Court blaze were injured but expected to recover, said James Hickman, head of fire investigations at the fire marshal’s office. One had a severe cut to his arm and was rushed to Huntington Hospital for surgery, while the other firefighter was treated for minor burns at Nassau University Medical Center, he said.

A mother and her son escaped the house without injury after flames started in the garage just after 8 p.m., Hickman said.

The fire burned much of the home before fire departments from both Nassau and Suffolk counties got it under control, investigators said.

“It’s in a remote area, and it’s a big house,” Hickman said by phone as he left the scene shortly after midnight.

He said the blaze does not appear to be suspicious and the cause is being investigated.

The Syosset fire chief was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.