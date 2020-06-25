A Syosset man was arrested Thursday and charged with reckless endangerment for firing a shotgun round at a neighbor’s home, Nassau police said.

Robert Passero, 23, fired the weapon at midnight Wednesday into a home adjacent to him on Walters Avenue, police said in a statement.

Police said a neighbor reported to police there were “holes inside and outside of his residence.”

Officials said no one was injured.

Passero was arrested shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

He faces charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and prohibited use of weapons. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Mineola, police said.