TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Syosset man fired shotgun into neighbor's home, Nassau police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Syosset man was arrested Thursday and charged with reckless endangerment for firing a shotgun round at a neighbor’s home, Nassau police said.

Robert Passero, 23, fired the weapon at midnight Wednesday into a home adjacent to him on Walters Avenue, police said in a statement.

Police said a neighbor reported to police there were “holes inside and outside of his residence.”

Officials said no one was injured.

Passero was arrested shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

He faces charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and prohibited use of weapons. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Mineola, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Firefighters battle a multiple alarm blaze at 15 Five-alarm fire in Great Neck leads to evacuations
NuBest Salon and Spa has adapted to new Salon customers signing waivers before the cut and color
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a joint travel Cuomo: Random checks to be conducted to ensure quarantine compliance
Beachgoers at Rodgers Beach in Westhampton Beach on Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
An aerial view of a row of houses Nassau extends deadline for assessment protests to Aug. 5
People on the platform at the Hicksville LIRR LIRR weekend service suspended for Carle Place bridge construction
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search