Syosset man fired shotgun into neighbor's home, Nassau police say
A Syosset man was arrested Thursday and charged with reckless endangerment for firing a shotgun round at a neighbor’s home, Nassau police said.
Robert Passero, 23, fired the weapon at midnight Wednesday into a home adjacent to him on Walters Avenue, police said in a statement.
Police said a neighbor reported to police there were “holes inside and outside of his residence.”
Officials said no one was injured.
Passero was arrested shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
He faces charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and prohibited use of weapons. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Mineola, police said.
