TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Hearing set for mobile home park redevelopment in Syosset

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

Plans to redevelop a former mobile home park in Syosset are scheduled to come before the Oyster Bay Town Board on Jan. 28 for a public hearing.

The owner of the property, 80 Jericho Turnpike LLC, seeks a zoning change to build a 61-unit senior residential facility, a recreation building and a special-use permit to build mixed-use housing with apartments above retail and commercial buildings at the site, according to town and county documents. The site includes the property formerly used for the mobile home park as well as adjacent commercial properties, according to town and county documents.

Former residents of the mobile home park fought a nearly decadelong battle to save their homes, but the last residents vacated in 2016.

Newsday previously reported that the company, controlled by Woodbury-based developer A. Paul Laruccia Construction Corp., had purchased the properties for $10.1 million from STP Associates LLC, a company in which former Town Attorney Leonard Genova had been a partner and his father, Jerome Genova, had remained a principal, following the residents’ departures.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

The Life Storage Inc. facility in Hicksville, seen Life Storage gets OK to cut job without losing tax break
Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci has filed a Court date set for harassment case against Huntington supervisor
The Waldorf School of Garden City received a High schoolers get life lesson from LI Nets players
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announces a "Common-Sense Curran announces push for 'common sense' changes to bail law
Pictured is an aerial view of the current MTA panel approves funds for LIRR projects at Belmont, Penn
The LIRR's on-time performance came as the railroad LIRR says its on-time statistics best in three years
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search