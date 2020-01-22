Hearing set for mobile home park redevelopment in Syosset

Plans to redevelop a former mobile home park in Syosset are scheduled to come before the Oyster Bay Town Board on Jan. 28 for a public hearing.

The owner of the property, 80 Jericho Turnpike LLC, seeks a zoning change to build a 61-unit senior residential facility, a recreation building and a special-use permit to build mixed-use housing with apartments above retail and commercial buildings at the site, according to town and county documents. The site includes the property formerly used for the mobile home park as well as adjacent commercial properties, according to town and county documents.

Former residents of the mobile home park fought a nearly decadelong battle to save their homes, but the last residents vacated in 2016.

Newsday previously reported that the company, controlled by Woodbury-based developer A. Paul Laruccia Construction Corp., had purchased the properties for $10.1 million from STP Associates LLC, a company in which former Town Attorney Leonard Genova had been a partner and his father, Jerome Genova, had remained a principal, following the residents’ departures.