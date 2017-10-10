Two former residents of the Syosset Mobile Home Park are seeking $14 million in damages from Nassau County, the county sheriff’s department and Nassau police for alleged wrongful eviction and deprivation of civil rights, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
The civil suit, filed on Friday in the U.S. Eastern District Court in Central Islip, alleges that the sheriff’s office did...
