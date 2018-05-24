The developer of a proposed mixed-use housing and commercial project in Syosset has embraced independent testing of the former landfill at the site in response to community concerns.

Syosset Park Development LLC — made up of Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group and Manhasset-based Castagna Realty Co. — wants to build 625 town houses and condominiums, two hotels, a 30-acre park, stores, offices and restaurants at the former Cerro Wire site and adjacent town landfill.

Area residents have called for independent testing of the Oyster Bay Town-owned landfill, a capped former Superfund toxic waste site, to ensure it is safe.

“Syosset Park fully embraces the concept of independent testing to make sure that our proposed development project will not adversely impact the environment or the health of the surrounding community and the people who will come to live, work and play at the property,” Charles Davis, Jr., Simon Property Group senior vice president of development, said in a news release Wednesday.

The residential and commercial buildings would be constructed around the landfill, which would become a park. Davis said in the release that the developer would pay for the cost of testing “so long as it doesn’t compromise the independent nature of the testing.”

A private firm, Melville-based H2M Architects, Engineers, Land Surveying and Landscape Architecture, conducted preliminary radiological tests around the landfill in April and May.

That report stated, “No radiation readings were detected at the former Syosset landfill site that were above the assumed typical annual average exposure levels of radiation.”