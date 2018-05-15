The Oyster Bay Town government has extended the public comment period for the Syosset Park draft environmental impact statement to July 31.

Hundreds of people attended a public hearing on the proposed project on May 1, with many questioning the possible environmental impacts from the proposed development at the former Cerro Wire site.

“While many residents were able to join us that evening and share their comments, our Town Board extended the comment period to ensure all voices are heard regarding this proposed mixed-use development,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said in a statement Monday.

The action surprised two town board members who said were unaware of it.

“Well, I did not take any action although I do support the decision,” Councilwoman Rebecca Alesia said in a text message Tuesday.

Councilman Anthony Macagnone said he had no recollection of the board taking action.

Oyster Bay spokeswoman Marta Kane said in an email Tuesday the action was taken on Monday. She said Tuesday that Saladino made the decision.

“Public Comment Period Extension does not require a Town Board Resolution,” Kane said. “Pursuant to SEQR [the State Environmental Quality Review act], the legal requirement is that both parties agree to an extension and then the formal notices are transmitted to involved agencies and interested parties. All required legal notices and letters are being prepared.”

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kane said the public comment period would have ended on June 4 without the extension.

Developer Syosset Park Development LLC — made up of Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group and Manhasset-based Castagna Realty Co. — plans to build 625 town houses and condominiums, two hotels, a 30-acre park, stores, offices and restaurants on the site adjacent to the Long Island Expressway at the former Cerro Wire plant, a town landfill and public works complex.

Cerro Wire and the landfill — both former Superfund sites — were partially cleaned up in the 1990s. The landfill was capped and is monitored regularly, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said. The Cerro Wire site will be further remediated because of stricter standards adopted in 2006, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.