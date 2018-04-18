The Oyster Bay Town Board has unanimously rejected a proposal to build a Taco Bell in Syosset.

“The town has received overwhelming opposition from Syosset residents,” Supervisor Joseph Saladino said as he announced his vote at an April 10 meeting, citing concerns that include noise from the proposed drive-through intercom, deliveries and trash service, along with safety issues, idling cars and lights shining onto homeowners’ property.

Taco Bell of America LLC and 426 Jericho Associates LLC had requested a special-use permit and site plan approval from the board for a 2,126-square-foot Taco Bell at 424 Jericho Turnpike.

Maureen Ahearn, 45, who lives behind the proposed location, questioned the companies’ plan to keep the restaurant open until 4 a.m.

“The hours just don’t seem reasonable or necessary,” she said. “I’m not sure who’s at a restaurant at three o’clock in the morning, but I don’t know if I want the extra chaos and irresponsibility happening on my streets.”

Syosset resident Patricia Flynn said she and other residents have “really wanted a Taco Bell here for a long time.” But she said if the drive-through intercom, late-night hours and other issues bother neighbors, another location may be better.

Councilwoman Rebecca Alesia said there already are many vehicles turning into and out of nearby businesses on the busy turnpike.

“I think a drive-thru there is a really dangerous idea,” she said.