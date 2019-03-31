An oil sheen and tar balls have been spotted from west of Coney Island to Atlantic Beach, prompting a cleanup and investigation from the U.S. Coast Guard, NYPD and state Department of Environmental Conservation.

This is the second such spotting of the petroleum deposits this year. In January, tar balls washed up on the shoreline between Lido Beach and Long Beach.

The new deposits were seen Saturday from Norton Point, west of Coney Island, to Atlantic Beach, the Coast Guard said in a news release early Sunday. Atlantic Beach is just west of Long Beach on the barrier island.

Responders are assessing the impact to the water and shoreline and investigating whether it’s related to a Thursday fuel leak from vessel Dublin Express in the Arthur Kill waterway, a channel between Staten Island and New Jersey, the Coast Guard said.

A 15-inch hole was spotted in one of the 300,000-gallon fuel tanks on the Dublin Express, but the cause and the amount of fuel oil spilled are still under investigation, according to the Coast Guard.

The state DEC first reported seeing the tar balls in Jacob Riis Park at the southwestern end of the Rockaway Peninsula, notifying the Coast Guard. The NYPD conducted an aerial search Saturday afternoon.

“I’d like to assure the community that the Coast Guard and our partner agencies are working as quickly as possible to ensure a thorough clean-up, determine the source of the spill, and hold the responsible party accountable,” Capt. Jason Tama, the Sector New York commander and federal on-scene coordinator, said in a statement. “Our immediate priorities are to ensure the safety of the public, protection of wildlife and the environment.”

Beachgoers and waterway users should avoid contact with the tar balls and other oiled material. Anyone who sees them should call the Coast Guard sector New York command center at 718-354-4353.