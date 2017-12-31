TODAY'S PAPER
Police investigate at Westbury Target after 911 call

Nassau County police at Target in Westbury Sunday

Nassau County police at Target in Westbury Sunday morning, Dec. 31, 2017. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Nassau County police responded to Target in Westbury Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call shortly before the store’s scheduled opening.

A call came to police at 7:40 a.m. and there’s an investigation at the location, police confirmed at 9 a.m. No further details were immediately available.

According to the store’s website, the Westbury Target opens at 8 a.m. Phone calls to the store were not answered Sunday morning.

Images from the scene show multiple Nassau police units in the parking lot of the store on Corporate Drive.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

