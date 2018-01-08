Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Donald Clavin is to urge property owners who prepaid their 2018 taxes to consult with their mortgage companies to avoid getting double-billed.

Clavin is to hold a news conference Monday morning at his office in Hempstead.

Nearly 10,000 town residents visited Clavin’s office during the final week of 2017 to prepay their 2017-2018 second-half school taxes and 2018 general taxes in the hope that they’d be able to claim a deduction.

“Make a New Year’s resolution and save some stress by picking up a phone with your tax receipt in hand and contact your mortgage provider today,” Clavin said in a news release.