Herricks teacher reassigned after allegedly giving teen 'unauthorized' COVID-19 shot

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
An educator in the Herricks public schools has been identified as the "unauthorized" injector charged with giving what's believed to be a COVID-19 vaccine to a 17-year-old without parental permission.

The alleged injector, Laura Parker Russo, 54, has been "removed from the classroom and reassigned," according to a statement attributed to the Herricks superintendent, Fino Celano, by the district’s public relations firm. The matter is under investigation, the statement said.

Russo was arrested on New Year’s Eve at her home, the place "where she administered an injection," according to a news release from the Nassau County Police Department.

"The male victim went home and informed his mother what had occurred. The mother had not given permission or authority to have her son injected with a Covid Vaccine and called Police," the release said.

Russo was charged with violating a state law concerning the unauthorized practice of a profession. She was freed with an appearance ticket and is due at First District Court in Hempstead on Jan. 21.

It’s unclear where Russo got the dose of the shot.

She couldn’t be reached for comment.

A bill pending before the state legislature would allow minors who are at least 14 years old to consent to vaccination — by "health care practitioners" — "regardless of parental consent."

According to the See Through NY government salaries database, Russo is an educator who was paid $143,286 last year.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

