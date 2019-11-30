A 15-year-old bicyclist has died after he was hit by a sport-utility vehicle in Massapequa Park early Friday night, Nassau police said on Saturday.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was headed south on Park Boulevard near Sunrise Highway around 6 p.m. when an eastbound 2013 Dodge SUV hit him, police said. He died at a local hospital about four hours later, police said.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene. The investigation has yet to conclude, police said.