TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
39° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Teen bicyclist dies after hit by SUV in Massapequa Park, police say

A teen bicyclist died after he was hit

A teen bicyclist died after he was hit by an SUV on Park Boulevard in Massapequa Park Friday night, police said. Credit: PAUL MAZZA

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 15-year-old bicyclist has died after he was hit by a sport-utility vehicle in Massapequa Park early Friday night, Nassau police said on Saturday.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was headed south on Park Boulevard near Sunrise Highway around 6 p.m. when an eastbound 2013 Dodge SUV hit him, police said. He died at a local hospital about four hours later, police said.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene. The investigation has yet to conclude, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Seaford quarterback Logan Masters hands the ball off Class IV LIC updates: Seaford vs. Shoreham-Wading River
Nassau County comptroller updated their computer systems, PeopleSoft, Nassau spends $43 million - and computer system still is obsolete
Plainedge QB Dan Villari runs for the touchdown Villari leads Plainedge to LI Class III championship
Shoppers Gina Annecchiarico, left, Natalie Annecchiarico, Maria Samuel Black Friday deals beckon LI shoppers
Edward Rodriguez, 22, of the Bronx, was charged New charges for man in 'grandson in jail' scam, cops say
Investigators probe a vehicle in which a man Police: Glen Cove man charged in road rage stabbing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search