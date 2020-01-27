A 17-year-old from East Meadow was killed in a one-car crash late Saturday night on the Southern State Parkway in West Babylon, State Police said.

Police said the victim was identified as Joseph Bertolino and said he died when his 1999 Honda Accord was "traveling at a high rate of speed" when he lost control, left the eastbound roadway east of New Highway and crashed into a light pole and a tree.

Bertolino died at the scene, police said.

The crash was reported at 11:32 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 631-756-3300.