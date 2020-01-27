TODAY'S PAPER
Teen dies crashing into a pole on Southern Parkway, State Police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 17-year-old from East Meadow was killed in a one-car crash late Saturday night on the Southern State Parkway in West Babylon, State Police said.

Police said the victim was identified as Joseph Bertolino and said he died when his 1999 Honda Accord was "traveling at a high rate of speed" when he lost control, left the eastbound roadway east of New Highway and crashed into a light pole and a tree.

Bertolino died at the scene, police said.

The crash was reported at 11:32 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 631-756-3300.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

