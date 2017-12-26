Acting State Supreme Court Justice Teresa Corrigan will serve as the new supervisory judge for Nassau County Court, a state courts spokesman said Tuesday.

Corrigan, a 53-year-old former prosecutor in Nassau County and Kings County, won election to the bench in 2013 and currently presides over criminal cases in Nassau County Court.

The Democrat from New Hyde Park spent 23 years as a prosecutor before becoming a judge and also has served as a special assistant U.S. attorney in New York.

The appointment follows acting State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Quinn’s resignation from the role earlier this month following his recent re-election to another term on the bench.

Quinn, 62, had said in a letter to New York’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore that after serving as supervisory judge for a number of years and winning a hard-fought election he thought it was in the best interest of the court for him to return to serving as a trial judge.

Corrigan graduated from New York Law School after earning a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Albany. In her local community, the judge has served as a Girl Scout leader, PTA committee chairwoman and CYO basketball coordinator.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas called Corrigan “an accomplished jurist” in a statement Tuesday morning, saying her office looks forward “to working with her to enhance the fair and speedy administration of justice in Nassau County.”

Michael Elbert, president of the Criminal Courts Bar Association of Nassau County, on Tuesday called Corrigan’s appointment by New York’s Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks “a good appointment.”

“She’s a great judge,” Elbert added of Corrigan. “I think she’ll handle the job well.”

In a recent decision of note, Corrigan dismissed conspiracy charges earlier this month against 21 alleged MS-13 street gang members nabbed in a June arrest sweep that had nearly three dozen defendants facing life in prison.

Corrigan said in her ruling there was “not one iota of evidence” that the defendants agreed to take part in murder and felony assault during a four-year period. Thirteen of those defendants still will face trials on other charges.

In another high-profile decision, Corrigan in 2014 granted convicted sex offender Jesse Friedman a hearing on his innocence claim in connection with a Great Neck child sex-abuse case in which he pleaded guilty more than two decades ago.

She also rejected Friedman’s bid to overturn his conviction based on other arguments, and later recused herself from the case altogether, saying there was a “potential appearance” of impartiality.

In making that decision, Corrigan noted in part that she had reported to and supervised people involved in both Friedman’s original prosecution and his conviction review.

Corrigan will assume her new role on Jan. 1.