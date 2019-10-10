Officials in Russell Gardens are proposing longer terms in office for the village mayor and board of trustees to help maintain continuity and stability for day-to-day operation.

Under the proposed law, the terms of the mayor and four trustees, who all serve voluntarily, would double from two years to four years.

“We are not extending anybody’s term who is in office,” Mayor David Miller said in a phone interview. If passed, “they are new terms to take place in future elections.”

Village officials said the law would not become effective until voters approve it in a “permissive referendum” at the next village election in March, when two trustee seats are up for election.

Before a permissive referendum can occur, a petition must be circulated and filed with a certain number of signatures on it for the question to be put on the ballot, officials said.

“The law cannot take effect without a referendum,” Miller said, adding that the board’s intention is to let the voters decide. “If it doesn’t pass, or if there’s no referendum, there’s no law. It stays the same.”

If voters approve the measure, the new term wouldn’t take effect until 2021. Candidates for the two trustee positions would be able to run for a four-year term in 2021, but the mayoral candidates couldn't do so until 2023, thus creating a staggered structure that leaves no more than two board seats up for election in one year.

Village officials said extending the terms is also meant to help prevent large turnovers of the board in one election.

Because the village is small, Deputy Mayor Lawrence Chaleff said the mayor and the trustees are hands-on in managing village affairs. A lot of the institutional knowledge of running the village, he said, would be lost if three of the five board seats, including the mayoral position, were replaced in one election.

“We don’t object to any change to the board if the voters decide they want to change the board,” Chaleff said. “We want to keep some continuity so that the day-to-day operations stay reasonably in line, and there’s no chaos and no vacuum in terms of the knowledge base.”

Russell Gardens, which has a population of 950, is not the first municipality to propose increasing the terms of its elected officials. Brookhaven Town voters approved a proposed measure last year to double the term lengths for elected officials to four years and limit them to 12 years in office.

There will be a public hearing on the proposal at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 7 at Village Hall.