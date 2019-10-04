A Uniondale high school student who Nassau police said made a terroristic threat has been arrested.

The 16-year-old male student at Kellenberg Memorial High School, who was not identified by police, was arrested Thursday after a thorough investigation, police said.

The student “expressed his desire to conduct a violent act toward other students. A classmate reported the threat to the administration and the police were immediately notified,” police said in a news release.

Officials did not provide more detail about the nature of the student’s threat.

Police said the teen was scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead on the charge of making a terroristic threat.