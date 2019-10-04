TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

LI high school student made terror threats, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Uniondale high school student who Nassau police said made a terroristic threat has been arrested.

The 16-year-old male student at Kellenberg Memorial High School, who was not identified by police, was arrested Thursday after a thorough investigation, police said.

The student “expressed his desire to conduct a violent act toward other students. A classmate reported the threat to the administration and the police were immediately notified,” police said in a news release.

Officials did not provide more detail about the nature of the student’s threat.

Police said the teen was scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead on the charge of making a terroristic threat.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Legislator Debra Bill would outlaw smoking, vaping in Nassau parks
Police line the streets before the funeral Mass Fallen NYPD officer honored at emotional funeral
Acting Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho has ordered Youths at group home for boys don't have to stay, judge rules
Nikki Haley at the Field Museum in Chicago Nikki Haley to LIA: U.S. 'can never trust' Russia
Former NFL player Donny Brady, left, stands with From high school bench to NFL to homecoming grand marshal
Thomas Murphy outside First District Court in Central Judge denies special prosecutor in Scout's death case
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search