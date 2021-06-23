Long Island elected officials are calling on the state health department to ban a cannabis extract they said is found in cookies marketed to children.

Long Beach PTA members and the school district warned parents that cookies designed like Oreos and Chips Ahoy were being sold as "Stoneo" and "Trips Ahoy."

Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and other officials called Wednesday on the state Health Department to ban the THC chemical found in the cookies known as delta-8.

He described delta-8 as a loophole and a natural hemp extract being sold legally before legalized marijuana is regulated and goes on sale next year. Traditional marijuana carries a THC of delta-9.

"We’re here to talk to parents about the dangers in their own community and urge the state to ban delta-8, a very dangerous chemical being sold in our stores because of a loophole that needs to be closed," Kaminsky said.

The New York Health Department is holding a 45-day comment period to review a ban on delta-8 and other cannabis related products.

A Long Beach paramedic, who is also a member of the PTA responded to a call last week to an elderly couple and another person who had ingested the cannabis cookies and experienced a low heart rate, dehydration and a prolonged 12-hour high.

Each cookie contains 250 mg of delta-8 and the suggested serving size is one-quarter of a cookie.

"When you look at the packaging, it could get in the hands of children and could be devastating," Long Beach school board member-elect Alexis Pace said.