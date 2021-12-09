The Long Island Rail Road’s $2.6 billion Third Track project is facing further delays, now that the Village of Garden City has appealed a court ruling ordering the village to grant the necessary permits for a critical bridge replacement project.

Less than a week after State Supreme Court Justice Helen Voutsinas handed down its ruling ordering the Incorporated Village of Garden City to give the LIRR the needed permits to move ahead with the replacement of the Denton Avenue bridge, the village on Monday filed its appeal.

The LIRR and the village have been feuding over the placement of several 90-foot utility poles that residents say are too close to their homes. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority — the LIRR’s parent organization — has said the village has withheld permits needed for the replacement of a rail bridge across Denton Avenue as retaliation.

The bridge needs to be widened to accommodate the third track, which will stretch 10 miles from Floral Park to Hicksville.

The village has said the railroad did not follow the proper review process for its proposed redesign of the roadway below the bridge. In her ruling, Voutsinas said the bridge replacement could go forward separate from the roadway redesign.

In its appeal, the village argued, among other things, that "the Supreme Court erred by determining (the LIRR's) bridge replacement project is not inextricably intertwined with the redesign of the roadway below."

Although an MTA lawyer, in a letter to the court, said the Third Track project would miss its targeted December 2022 completion date unless the bridge replacement began this past August, project officials have remained optimistic that they could keep the project on schedule.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The village’s appeal effectively buys it more time before potentially being forced to issue the permit, and also vacates an order by Voutsinas preventing the village from interfering with the bridge project. MTA officials said they don’t expect arguments to be heard on the appeal until some time during the first quarter of 2022.

Village officials have not responded to repeated requests for comments about the case. In a message posted on the village’s website on Dec. 1, Mayor Cosmo Veneziale said the MTA has "refused to provide" documents needed for the village to consider its application for the bridge work permits.

He also said the MTA "has repeatedly misled the local municipalities and their residents affected and ignored their obligations imposed by law" regarding the utility poles.

Village officials and residents have said the railroad told them the utility poles would be erected on the north side of the tracks near Merillon Avenue, in a largely industrial area. Instead, the poles were put up on the south side, across the street from some homes.

The LIRR has said — and a court ruling agreed — that it made no promises about where the poles would go.