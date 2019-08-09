Former Nassau County Executive Thomas S. Gulotta was remembered Friday as a dedicated public servant who valued his family and faith above all else.

Hundreds of people gathered for a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in North Merrick to bid farewell to Gulotta, who served as the county’s leader for more than 14 years.

In a eulogy, his brother, Frank Gulotta Jr., a former State Supreme Court justice, described the lawmaker as a husband, father and grandfather who “loved his family, pets and the outdoors — in that order.”

In addition to Gulotta’s family and friends, political figures who were present included Democratic Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, her predecessor, Republican Edward Mangano, Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), Democratic state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and former Town of Hempstead Supervisor Kate Murray, a Republican.

Gulotta was 75. In addition to his brother, he is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, daughter, Elizabeth M. Amenbolare, son, Christopher A. Gulotta, his sister, Franca Rizzo, and three grandchildren. Gulotta was predeceased by his son Thomas.

Burial was to follow at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury.