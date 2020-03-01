Hundreds of Long Island residents, many wearing T-shirts demanding justice for Thomas Valva, marched through A.J. Hendrickson Park in Valley Stream Sunday to honor the boy who died in January from hypothermia after his father allegedly forced him to sleep in an unheated garage.

The “Justice for Thomas” procession stopped halfway through the march around sun-splashed Valley Stream Pond to dedicate a weeping cherry tree planted in the 8-year-old’s memory.

“We know why it is weeping. It is weeping for Thomas,” Valley Stream Mayor Edwain Fare said Thomas’ mother Justyna Zubko-Valva and her sons Anthony, 10, and Andrew, 6, unveiled a plaque that said “The loss is immeasurable but so is the love.”

Thomas and his brothers lived with Zubko-Valva in Valley Stream until Nassau County Judge Hope Zimmerman awarded temporary custody to the boys’ father, NYPD Officer Michael Valva, in 2017. Zubko-Valva now has temporary custody of them.

Sunday’s march was organized by Tatiana Cruz of Valley Stream, who said her community is known for rallying around neighbors in need. Several elected officials attended Sunday’s march in addition to Fare, including State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach). Cruz said she expected about 100 people to march, but the crowd swelled to an estimated 300.

“Valley Stream is a tight-knit community,” said Kimberly Thomas, a 12-year Valley Stream resident. “When one of ours hurts and needs help, we come together.”

Valley Stream Public Safety officers escorted marchers through the park. Marchers donated cash, toys and clothing to Thomas’ grieving family, and Fare offered to enroll Anthony and Andrew in a town-run summer camp when school gets out. A huge American flag dangling from a Valley Stream Fire Department ladder truck marked the end of the march.

“Justyna is my neighbor, and her story has touched me as well as so many in the community,” Cruz said. “We wanted to show her that her neighborhood was here for her.”

Zubko-Valva claimed for years that Valva abused her sons. Thomas died Jan. 17 from hypothermia after prosecutors say Valva and his fiance Angela Pollina forced the boy and his older brother Anthony to spend a frigid night in the unheated garage of their Center Moriches home. Valva and Pollina have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

The case has sparked multiple investigations and outrage across Long Island and beyond. Evangeline Isnardi and her friends Ella Murphy and Grace Pinello, sold “Justice for Thomas” bracelets to raise money for the boy’s family and raise awareness of child abuse.

Her mother wanted to donate $50 to Thomas’ grieving family, Evangeline said, but the girl convinced her to invest the $50 into supplies for bracelets. Evangeline turned that investment into a $1,000-and-counting donation.

“It was all her idea,” Evangeline’s grandmother Patricia Gutilla beamed.

After the march, Zubko-Valva became emotional and thanked the crowd for the outpouring of support.

“I pray that no other child will be so severely abused as my children or will have to go through the same situation,” Zubko-Valva added.

Also on Sunday, the organizers of a Hicksville auto show remembered and honored Thomas Valva. All proceeds for the Thomas Valva Memorial Car Show organized by New York Auto Fest will be donated to Zubko-Valva and her family.