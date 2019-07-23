A 58-year-old man was killed when his car was struck on the driver's side by another car Monday afternoon on Grace Avenue in Thomaston, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the victim, driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic, likely was attempting to make a U-turn from the eastbound shoulder near Weigt Court around 3 p.m. when the car was struck by an eastbound 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by a 29-year-old man.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the Tiguan was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for brake and safety checks and police said the investigation in the circumstances of the accident is continuing.