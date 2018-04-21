A car show slated for Sunday at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum has been postponed because of an unsubstantiated threat and the lack of appropriate security, Nassau County police said.

The “Cars at the Coliseum” was promoted as an outdoor show that features exotics, classics, imports and muscle cars, along with motorcycles.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to recent circumstances that are gaining much publicity and an unsubstantiated threat as well as insufficient or no security by the vendor, the event has been postponed until sufficient security is in place to keep the public safe and the event manageable,” Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Saturday.

Police did not immediately specify the nature or the source of the threat.

The event’s promoter, Peter Mylonas, confirmed that the event will not occur Sunday.

“We can’t do anything. It’s in the hands of the police,” he said. “I trust them.”

He added, “It’s important that the people who come to our event are safe and that we’re safe.” The show may be rescheduled for May.

The show was to be open to all makes and models of vehicles as well as car clubs. The event includes car-related merchandise for sale and services including detailing.