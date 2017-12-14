TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 25° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 25° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Threat report at New Hyde Park school prompts investigation

New Hyde Park Memorial High School.

New Hyde Park Memorial High School. Photo Credit: Newsday / Amra Radoncic

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nassau police kept watch on a New Hyde Park high school Thursday after a report of a threat to “shoot up” the campus, authorities said.

Officers arrived before the start of classes Thursday at New Hyde Park Memorial High School, where they monitored entrances and the school vicinity, police said.

There were no incidents, but the police presence came after a student on Wednesday told school officials that an unknown person had posted the threat on Snapchat, authorities said.

The high school is part of the Sewanhaka Central High School District, whose superintendent could not be immediately reached Thursday night.

Third Precinct detectives were continuing to investigate and asked anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Conductor David Bernard of the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra Philharmonic striking chord with new audiences
The Alfonse M. D'Amato District Courthouse, located at Feds: LI woman laundered money to support ISIS
President Donald Trump, seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 1600: Trump wants tax plan brought home for Christmas
A student solves a geometry problem during Susan State: Advanced diplomas, LI test scores rise
Chiefs from the Sag Harbor Fire Dept. look Nonprofit meets $8M cinema fundraising goal
Nassau Comptroller George Maragos is seen on Sept. Maragos personal aide denied noncompetitive union job
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE