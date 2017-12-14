Nassau police kept watch on a New Hyde Park high school Thursday after a report of a threat to “shoot up” the campus, authorities said.

Officers arrived before the start of classes Thursday at New Hyde Park Memorial High School, where they monitored entrances and the school vicinity, police said.

There were no incidents, but the police presence came after a student on Wednesday told school officials that an unknown person had posted the threat on Snapchat, authorities said.

The high school is part of the Sewanhaka Central High School District, whose superintendent could not be immediately reached Thursday night.

Third Precinct detectives were continuing to investigate and asked anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.