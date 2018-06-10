TODAY'S PAPER
LI fishermen say they encountered thresher shark near Zachs Bay

Pat Crowley and Matt Wunderlich were fishing near Zachs Bay Sunday morning when they heard splashing behind them. When they turned to look they saw the long tail of a thresher shark thrashing in water just two-and-a-half feet deep, said Crowley, 21, of Amityville. Wunderlich, 30, also of Amityville, estimates the shark was at least 6 feet long and had wandered into the bay chasing bunker. Their video has been viewed more than 43,000 times on Facebook since it was posted Sunday morning, June 10, 2018. (Credit: Pat Crowley)

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Fishermen Pat Crowley and Matt Wunderlich were in their boat near Zachs Bay in Wantagh Sunday morning when they heard splashing behind them.

When they turned, they saw the long tail of what they believe to be a thresher shark whipping back and forth in shallow water nearby, said Crowley, 21, of Amityville.

“We were freaking out a little. We didn’t really believe what we were looking at,” said Crowley, who spotted the shark about 9 a.m. “It’s pretty rare.”

Wunderlich, 30, also of Amityville, estimates the shark was at least 6 feet long and had wandered into the bay chasing bunker. It even swam close enough to nudge their boat, scaring Dude, Crowley’s black dog, he said.

Thresher sharks are named for their long, scythe-like tails which they use to stun fish before preying on them, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website. They’re found in temperate waters around the world, it said.

Wunderlich and Crowley tried following the shark and even thought about catching it, but decided to record the encounter instead, Crowley said. The video has been viewed more than 58,000 times on Facebook since it was posted Sunday morning.

“We thought we’d better record it cause no one’s gonna believe that we saw a shark in the bay,” Crowley said.

The shark remained near them for about 15 minutes before swimming back toward the open water.

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

