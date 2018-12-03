A new report on how to fight ticks 12 months a year will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Monday by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and a group of Long Island medical professionals.

Schumer, the Senate minority leader, is calling on the federal government — specifically the Department of Health and Human Services — to act on the report's findings by formulating a year-round plan to combat ticks on Long Island, a region where many types of the insects call home.

Ticks are often thought of by the public as a health threat only in warmer weather; the insects, however, don't die off in the fall and winter, scientists say. The report, according to Schumer's office, was two years in the making.

The medical experts will explain the need for the government to perfect rapid testing and to develop a vaccine for Lyme disease, which ticks carry and spread.

Schumer also will be joined by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth.