Tiger Woods' yacht is docked in Oyster Bay ahead of the PGA Championship, which starts May 16 at Bethpage Black.

The 155-foot boat looms over the much smaller vessels at the Oyster Bay Marine Center and was spotted by residents earlier this week.

“Privacy” is etched on the starboard side and on the stern where the “y” has washed away. Woods purchased the Trideck Motor Yacht, known as Hull 026 in 2004 for $20 million, according to Power & Motoryacht magazine.

The boat also appeared on Long Island last year, where it docked at Gurney’s Yacht Club in Montauk while Woods played the U.S. Open at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

According to Marinetraffic.com, the yacht arrived in Oyster Bay last week. Woods will play the Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale – the site of his 2002 U.S. Open victory – beginning May 16. The 101st tournament runs through May 19.

Greg Bradley, a longtime member of the Sagamore Yacht Club, which abuts the marine center, said he first noticed the boat a few days ago. Since media reports of the ship’s appearance circulated, the marina has been crowded with people trying to get a peek at the boat, obliterating any sense of privacy the golf star may have sought on the north shore, Bradley said.

“We’ve had to chase a couple people away,” he said.

On Saturday, a man wandered down to the waterfront with his phone in his hand. He’d just come from Centre Island where he thought the boat was docked and driven down to the marine center to take a photo hoping for a chance to get closer to the golf star.

Woods was expected to play this week's Wells Fargo Championship but announced earlier in the week that he would skip the Charlotte, N.C., tournament. The PGA Championship would be Woods' first stop since winning his fifth Masters almost a month ago.