Cuomo: State police, NYPD probing Times Square bomb threat

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has ordered a state police investigtaion Sunday into a bomb threat in Times Square.

The nature and the timing of the threat was not disclosed.

"There is no indication that this threat is credible, but with that said, state police will be on the ground working with NYPD and partners to step up patrols in the area during the day," Cuomo said in a statement Sunday morning.

Cuomo said the bomb threat against Times Square was "a despicable and cowardly act meant to instill fear and panic in our community, and New Yorkers will not tolerate these scare tactics."

Cuomo said he was directing state police to coordinate with local and federal partners "to launch a full-scale investigation into this incident."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday, “The NYPD always maintains a strong security presence in Times Square. They are investigating this morning’s threat but do not deem it credible. We’ll keep New Yorkers updated.”

New York City police spokesman, Sgt. Brendan Ryan, said in a statement that, "There are no credible threats at this time and these events will continue to be closely monitored."

Ryan said additional police would be "deployed as needed" and asked the public to be vigilant.

Calls to Cuomo's office, the State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were not immediately returned Sunday.