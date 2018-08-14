Village of Floral Park officials have renewed their efforts to renovate the popular children’s playground Tiny Town.

Village officials began accepting a new batch of bids for the project on July 25 and closed the bidding window on Friday. In a message addressed to potential bidders, village officials said they “strongly suggest that each contractor visit the site to familiarize themselves with existing conditions.”

Tiny Town, near the corner of Bergen Street and Fuller Avenue, is Floral Park’s only village-managed playground. The 13,000-square-foot space, last updated in 2000, has needed repairs for a while, village officials said, but the renovation process accelerated after the village removed a diseased 100-year-old willow tree in 2016.

The village received two bids for Tiny Town renovations in May, but trustees rejected those bids because they said the price tag was too high. The village has budgeted $500,000 for the renovation.