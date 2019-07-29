Howard Kroplick has spent the past seven years raising millions of dollars to restore landmarks and place historical markers across North Hempstead Town.

Now he says he needs to spend more time leaving his mark on his personal life.

Kroplick, who has been town historian since 2012, resigned this month from the volunteer position, and the town is seeking a replacement. Kroplick said his recent birthday spurred thoughts of his next chapter, noting that he turned 70 in May.

At that age, you start wondering, "Where you want to spend the next decade of your life," said Kroplick, who lives in East Hills.

"I need to spend a little more time focusing on my wife, my family and myself," he said.

A few days after announcing his departure, Kroplick flew to Los Angeles with his wife, Roz, to help their daughter Dana unpack after moving into a new apartment.

"Two months ago, my wife would have gone by herself," Kroplick said.

Roz Kroplick said her husband will now have a better work-life balance.

"He will be more present, and he can give more of himself to me, to us, to the kids, and he can also have time for himself," she said. "Like, we share Mets [season] tickets with two friends, and now he'll be able to go more."

Kroplick was appointed by then-Supervisor Jon Kaiman to replace Joan Kent.

Kroplick said two highlights from his time as historian are relocating the Mackay Horse Statue in 2013 and receiving the Edmund J. Winslow Local Government Historian Award for Excellence in 2016 from the Association of Public Historians of New York State. He said the property owners where the statue once stood had planned to get rid of it.

"There was a chance it was going to be torn down, but we convinced him to donate it to the town and we raised funds to take it and have it restored and moved to Gerry Park," Kroplick said. "Every time I pass that statue, I have a smile on my face."

Supervisor Judi Bosworth said that Kroplick brought a contagious joy and enthusiasm to his work and that he will be missed.

"He tackles any and all historical projects like an explorer revealing a hidden treasure," Bosworth said. "He has educated us on our local history and the people who have lived here before us, which is a wonderful and meaningful gift."

Kroplick will remain president of the Long Island Motor Parkway Preservation Society and the Roslyn Landmark Society.

Bosworth said the town is looking for a successor who has an extensive knowledge of North Hempstead Town combined with a curiosity and love of history.

Kroplick's advice for his replacement: Gain support from town officials, especially the supervisor, town clerk and council members, "because those are the people who can get things done."

"The historian job is a bully pulpit to talk about restoring historical sites, but it doesn't have a lot of power in terms of getting things through," Kroplick said. "You have to work well with others."